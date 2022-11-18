WGEM Sports At Ten: Thursday (November 17) Quincy High Basketball Team Ready To Hit The Hardwood For Annual “Blue & White” Game

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Gem City prep basketball fans get ready. The annual “Blue & White” game will be on tap Friday evening at Blue Devil Gym. QHS head basketball coach Andy Douglas will have his new (2022-23) squad on the hardwood taking part in a friendly inter-squad scrimmage as they prepare for the start of a new season on Thursday, November 24.

We’ll check in with Coach Douglas and guard/forward Tyler Sprick as the countdown to tip-off rolls on. By the way, the doors at Blue Devil Gym are scheduled to open at 5:15 p.m.

Editors Note: QND Will Hold Their Annual “Blue & Gold” Game On Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022 (Action At “The Pit” Starts At 4:00 PM)

