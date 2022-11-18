WGEM Sports At Ten: Thursday (November 17) Quincy University Lady Hawks Volleyball Team Soars to A 3-0 Victory During NCAA Midwest Regional

QU Set To Return To The Court At Pepsi Arena On Friday At 7:30 PM
QU Lady Hawks Volleyball Team Soars To Victory At NCAA Midwest Regional
QU Lady Hawks Volleyball Team Soars To Victory At NCAA Midwest Regional
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 7:55 AM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - The Quincy University volleyball team rolled to a huge shutout victory tonight at Pepsi Arena. The top-seed at the NCAA Midwest Regional beat eighth-seeded Northern Michigan Wildcats in the quarterfinals. Hawks win big in “The Gem City” by the scores of (25-19, 25-17, 25-18). Mattison Norris led teh Hawks with 15 Kills while Emily Rehagen chipped in with 14 Kills. Makayla Knoblauch also had a big outing in front of the rocking home crowd with 32 Assists.

The win represented the first NCAA Tournament win in program history.

The Hawks will face now fifth-seeded University of Missouri – St. Louis on Friday evening at 7:30 p.m. The Tritons defeated Rockhurst University in straight sets in their Midwest Regional opener.

