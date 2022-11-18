Young man without legs makes his middle school’s basketball team

Despite his disability, Josiah Johnson made the basketball team at his middle school in Louisville. (Source: WLKY)
By Dominique Yates
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 8:44 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WLKY) – A young man in Kentucky who was born without legs is inspiring others to go after their dreams.

Despite his disability, Josiah Johnson made the basketball team at his middle school in Louisville.

“It’s just like something had to do it. You know?” Josiah said. “I don’t want you to doubt me. I want to show you that I’m just as human as you are. And I’m just as good as you are, if not better than you.”

Josiah has been playing basketball since kindergarten, but this is his first year on a team. He’s never let any limitations slow him down.

“He shows up every day. If we have to do sprints or something like that, he would want them to as well,” his coach, Daquan Boyd, said. “So, that’s very exciting to see him actually get out there and do everything that they tried to do as well.”

Not only did Josiah make the middle school team, but he also started in the game Thursday night.

Copyright 2022 WLKY via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A train on a Norfolk Southern rail line has collided with a semi-truck at a crossing on...
Train hits semi tractor-trailer in Paris, Missouri
Plans to bring a Planet Fitness and several other business to Quincy’s Broadway street make...
Plans to bring Planet Fitness and several other businesses to Quincy’s Broadway street underway
Hannibal's Aneyas Williams Sheds Some Light On His Top Ten College Recruiting List
WGEM Sports At Six: Monday (November 14) Hannibal Pirates Running Back Aneyas Williams Offers Insight On His Current Top Ten College Football Recruiting List
Amtrak has decided to suspend morning train service between Quincy and Chicago. This will...
Amtrak cancels morning trains between Quincy and Chicago through Jan. 16
Graham said more than 120 acres of land still need developed on the eastside of Carthage.
Officials look to develop the eastside of Carthage with a hotel, other businesses

Latest News

In a news release, the Boston Police Department said officers responded to a call at an...
Remains of ‘fetus or infant’ found in freezer, police say
The lake-effect snow spawned some "thundersnow" that was caught on a security camera.
CAUGHT ON VIDEO: 'Thundersnow' in New York
Shane Adams and his horse went camping in the Cedar Mountains eight years ago when his horse,...
Horse returns home after missing for 8 years
Hannibal (RB) Markahl Humphrey And the Pirates O-Line Ready For Class 4 Quarterfinals
WGEM Sports At Six: Thursday (Nov. 17) Hannibal Pirates Continue Post-Season Preps On The Turf At Porter Stadium
Zaria Black, 24, from Buffalo, clears off her car as snow falls Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, in...
Lake-effect snow paralyzes parts of western, northern NY