Brutally Cold Start to Sunday, But Relief is Ahead

Keep those gloves, hats and coats out, as they will be needed Sunday morning. Overnight low temperatures will drop into the teens for most of the Tri-States. With a constant Northwest to Southwest breeze, wind chills will fall back into the single digits once again.

The good news is, after the cold morning on Sunday temperatures will begin to warm back up. By Sunday afternoon, Southwesterly winds and abundant sunshine will help warm the region up into the upper 30′s to low 40′s. This is still below average, but certainly warmer than Friday and Saturday’s January-like temperatures.

Abundant sunshine and Southerly winds will continue to warm the Tri-States into the week, with highs rising into the upper 40′s to low 50′s This will finally bring the region back to average and end the wintry spell that has taken hold across the Midwest over the last week.

Another cold front will approach the region around Thanksgiving, which will lead to an increase in cloud cover and low rain chances.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.