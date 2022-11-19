Carthage teacher wins Golden Apple

WGEM News at Six
By Natalie Will
Updated: 1 hour ago
CARTHAGE, Ill. (WGEM) - Michelle Bavery was awarded the WGEM Golden Apple Award in November.

Bavery has spent all of her 25 year teaching career with the Carthage School District.

“She is clearly one of the best teachers I have ever had in my 28 year career,” Carthage School Superintendent Dustin Day said.

Administrators, teachers, and students agree that first grade teacher Michelle Bavery is the best.

“She’s the best teacher,” first grade student Aubriana Dickerson said.

“She teaches us a lot about subtraction and adding and I really like subtracting and adding,” first grader Rawson Gronewold said.

“I love being in the classroom. I love the kids,” Bavery said.

Parent and fellow educator Megan Brink nominated Bavery for the Golden Apple Award.

She says after a challenging year, Bavery has been instrumental in turning her son’s classroom experience around.

“Just to see how warm and positive and structured but nurturing she is not only to my son but the other students, she has just really made this year a great experience for him,” Brink explained.

Brink says Bavery is not only the teacher every parent hopes their child has, but the co-worker and mentor everyone wants.

“You want someone who is going to be positive and kind to everyone and she absolutely is that to everyone,” Brink said.

“You’re not sure here by yourself, that we all work together and we are here to help each other,” Bavery said.

Bavery is helping all those around her be the best they can be.

“She cares about every kid, every employee that we have here. Not only is she a fantastic educator, but she is an even better person,” Day said.

