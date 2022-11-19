CUTE: Red panda sees snow for first time

A red panda sees its first snow at the Milwaukee County Zoo. (Source: Milwaukee County Zoo / AMAZING ANIMALS+ /TMX)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 6:09 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MILWAUKEE (Gray News/TMX) - A red panda is seeing its first snow while at a zoo in Milwaukee.

The Milwaukee County Zoo shared a video of a red panda named Cinder discovering snow for the first time.

Officials with the zoo said red pandas have a thick double layer of fur that creates insulation to help them fight off cold temperatures and keep snow from reaching their skin.

The zoo welcomed Cinder earlier this year, with her celebrating her 4-month birthday on Oct. 12.

