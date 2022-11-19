New batting cages coming to Barry

BARRY, Ill. (WGEM) - Leftover money from a downtown project is allowing the city of Barry to invest in fun.

The Western Community Center YMCA will be getting a new state-of-the-art batting cage. City Administrator Jeff Hogge said they were able to cover the cost of the $5,039 batting cage because of a roof replacement project that cost less than expected.

“We’ve been developing the field at our YMCA’s Mountain Dew Field,” Hogge said. “So over time we’ve just been adding new things to it. Last year we added lights and a couple years ago we added an outfield fence. We’ve been trying to make the field better as we go along.”

Hogge said the investment was worth it since the field is getting used more and more from active youth organizations to growing softball teams in the area.

He said the batting cage will be ready to go in the spring.

