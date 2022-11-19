Pleasant Hill annual toy drive sees need for donations

PLEASANT HILL, Ill. (WGEM) - The Pleasant Hill Community Club Toy Drive is going on throughout November.

Club President Joe Collard said compared to the 12 families they helped four years ago when the club started, he now expects more than 100 families reaching out this holiday season.

Collard said the toy drive needs donations for ages 0 to 18. He said they are accepting new or gently used toys, gift cards or monetary donations.

“The age group that’s a little harder is the junior high to high school aged kids,” Collard said. “It seems like we always get a lot of donations for the little guys, but we always ask people to think about that older group that we have come through.”

Collard said the toy drive takes place from 1 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Nov. 27 at 304 Fairgrounds Road.

He said another way to donate is to attend the Pleasant Hill Christmas Parade on Dec. 9, which requires a new unwrapped toy as an entry fee.

“The parade will start at 304 Fairgrounds Road and work it’s way up to the Pleasant Hill High School,” Collard said. “And then after the parade, we’re going to have a Christmas Extravaganza and soup supper at the school where proceeds will go to the Pleasant Hill Community to help it’s toy drive.”

Collard said those who need donations in the surrounding area should message the Pleasant Hill Community Club Facebook page.

He said there will be certain dates and times families can reserve to browse for gifts at the community center.

1-4 p.m. on Dec. 4

6:30 - 8:30 p.m. on Dec. 7

1 - 4 p.m. on Dec. 11

6:30 - 8:30 p.m. on Dec. 14

1 - 4 p.m. on Dec. 18

6:30 - 8:30 p.m. on Dec. 21

