Rocks take the spotlight Saturday at Quincy Town Center

QUINCY (WGEM) - Gems, minerals, rocks and fossils took the spotlight Saturday for the return of the annual Gem City Rock Club’s Gem and Mineral Show at the Quincy Town Center.

Stones of all shapes, sizes, types and colors were on display.

Some of the stones included quartz, calcite, barite, galena, geodes and even a copper display.

Some were sourced locally, while others were from countries across the world such as Iceland and Morocco.

Gem City Rock Club President Brad Fanning said the group enjoys getting out in the community to spread interest in rockhounding, especially among kids. Rockhounding is the activity of searching for and collecting rocks, fossils or minerals.

“It’s very important to keep it going. Rockhounding and this stuff has kind of lost some popularity since like the 70′s when it was really hot you know. But it’s kind of getting a resurgence now again,” said Fanning.

He said the club has another annual show in the summertime at Mark Twain Lake.

The club meets every fourth Tuesday of the month at the Quincy Town Center.

More information can be found on the club’s Facebook page.

