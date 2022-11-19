Two arrested for Warsaw car burglary

Zebulon Greer (left) and Tucker Glisan (right)
Zebulon Greer (left) and Tucker Glisan (right)(Hancock County Sheriff's Office)
By Jayla Louis
Published: Nov. 19, 2022 at 3:46 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
WARSAW, Ill. (WGEM) - Two men were arrested on Wednesday after they allegedly broke into a vehicle and stole a purse.

The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a vehicle burglary on Nov. 16 at 1:20 a.m.

Police said the owner of the vehicle has woken up to find their vehicle had been broken into and a purse stolen. The owner reported that items in the purse had significant value, including valuable jewelry.

Police said they patrolled the area and found Tucker J Glisan, 25, of Warsaw, and Zebulon C Greer, 26, of Warsaw, traveling on foot. One of them showed deputies to a purse on the ground.

Police reported that both the men were questioned and then admitted to the burglary.

Glisan and Greer were transported to Hancock County Jail where they were charged with burglary to a motor vehicle and theft of over $10,000.

