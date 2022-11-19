Winchester hopes for Unsewered Communities grant

WINCHESTER, Ill. (WGEM) - City officials in Winchester are working to develop an untapped area for new homes and businesses, but there’s a lot to do before building can begin.

From the west side of Main Street to the old railroad right of way on Cornerstone Drive is a wide open space that the city is wanting to grow.

Mayor Rex McIntire said the city purchased the land in an auction back in 2018. In order to make the area livable, they need to install sewers.

McIntire said the city submitted an application for the Unsewered Communities grant this week. He said it’s one of the more competitive grants in which cities need special approval for the grant alone.

“It’s intended for small communities that have no sewer at all, which we’ve had sewer for years here. Since the 30′s, that was to our disadvantage, but this is an unsewered part of our residential area, so that’s why we quality for the grant, as far as the application part of it goes,” McIntire said.

McIntire said this is the second year in a row they’ve applied for the grant. Last year, they were denied.

“We did a check-in the last year there in the ground and there was some E. coli and stuff like that because there are septic systems out there, and that was kind of in our favor. Helped us maybe get a few points toward the grant,” McIntire said.

McIntire said they expect to have an answer on if they received the grant by January.

