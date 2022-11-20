54th annual Holiday Gift Show returns to Oakley-Lindsay Center

More than 75 vendors and booths were set up to allow local visitors a chance to shop for the holidays and give back to the community.(WGEM)
By Shaqaille McCamick
Published: Nov. 19, 2022 at 9:48 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - The 54th annual Holiday Gift Show has returned to the Oakley-Lindsay Center in Quincy.

More than 75 vendors and booths were set up to allow local visitors a chance to shop for the holidays and give back to the community.

The event is put together by the Quincy Service League and it’s their sole fundraiser for the year.

The Holiday Gift Show has allowed them to give about $100,000 dollars in grants and scholarships over the last several years, said event chairperson Annaliese Spradlin.

“With it being the weekend before Thanksgiving, you know we have a lot of people that come each year and some people have made it a family tradition you know they bring their group of people here every year to shop,” said Spradlin.

If you missed the event on Saturday, there’s another chance to shop around Sunday.

Vendors will be set up from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Oakley-Lindsay Center.

Admission is three dollars at the door.

