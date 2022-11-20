Canton’s Eagle Auxiliary Club hosts a charity bingo

CANTON, Mo. (WGEM) - The Canton’s Eagle Auxiliary Club hosted a charity bingo on Sunday to help give back to Lewis County charities.

The club is helping groups like the American Legion, Canton High School dance team, Heartland Resources, Canton Senior Housing and Sun and Surf Pool

Last year they were able to raise $700 for each bingo event they hosted.

”I think that what we do as a club is even more beneficial for our community because we can see the need,” said Eagle Auxiliary Club President Kelly Berhorst. “We know that we’re all struggling with higher gas prices, higher food prices, so it’s nice to have this event and have people come out and help us to raise money, so we can turn around and put that money right back into our community and help people in need.”

This was the first of six charity bingo’s that the club will host.

“The main reason we’re asking the public to come out and help us is this is one of our events that we do have that’s for the public, as well as our members. The more people we can get out here to help, then the more people we can turn around and use our funds to help give back to our community members,” said Berhorst.

The next charity bingo event will be Sunday, Dec. 11 at 1:30 p.m. at the Canton Missouri Eagles Club on Highway 81.

