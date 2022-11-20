Jason David Frank, actor on original ‘Power Rangers,’ dies at 49

Jason David Frank attends the premiere of "Omniboat: A Fast Boat Fantasia" during the 2020...
Jason David Frank attends the premiere of "Omniboat: A Fast Boat Fantasia" during the 2020 Sundance Film Festival on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Park City, Utah. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)(Charles Sykes | Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Nov. 20, 2022 at 12:26 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
(Gray News) – Jason David Frank, an actor best known for his roles as the Green and White Rangers on the first iteration of “Mighty Morphin Power Rangers,” has died at age 49, according to reports.

A representative for Frank confirmed the actor’s death to PEOPLE on Sunday.

“Please respect the privacy of his family and friends during this horrible time as we come to terms with the loss of such a wonderful human being,” the representative said.

Frank’s cause of death was not revealed, but Deadline reports it may have been by suicide. He is survived by his four children.

The actor’s death comes 21 years after the death of Thuy Trang, who co-starred alongside Frank as the Yellow Ranger in “Power Rangers.”

Actor Walter Jones, who played the Black Ranger, posted a tribute to Frank on his Instagram.

“My heart is sad to have lost another member of our special family,” Jones said.

