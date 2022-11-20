Keokuk Christmas craft and vendor show promotes small businesses

With the holidays around the corner, Keokuk vendors had the opportunity to sell their products.
By Victoria Bordenga
Published: Nov. 20, 2022 at 5:48 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
KEOKUK (WGEM) - With the holidays around the corner, Keokuk vendors had the opportunity to sell their products.

The Countdown to Christmas Craft and Vendor Show helped promote local Keokuk small businesses.

This event helped vendors sell their products and gave the community an opportunity to get a jump start on holiday shopping.

“There aren’t a lot of vendor shows that go on here in Keokuk. There’s a few coming up, but this gives them more of a chance to get their items out there and let people see them,” said organizer Michelle Mortimer.

Vendors that participated paid a $30 fee to set up their table.

That fee will go towards the Keokuk Fraternal Council, which helps support the community.

