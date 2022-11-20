Temperatures Starting to Climb

Temperatures are starting their uphill climb that will continue through the first half of the...
Temperatures are starting their uphill climb that will continue through the first half of the week.(WGEM)
By Logan Williams
Published: Nov. 20, 2022 at 5:02 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

After a taste of winter, temperatures will finally rise closer to average to kick off the holiday week. For Monday, high temps will rise into the upper 40′s to near 50 degrees. Dry air in place will keep the forecast dry, with lots of sunshine. Overnight lows will still be chilly, in the upper 20′s to low 30′s.

Heading into Tuesday and Wednesday, continued sunshine and South/Southwesterly winds will help temps rise a touch farther into the low to mid 50′s. This would actually bring high temperatures a bit above average. While this warmer weather will not compare to the record breaking warmth that started the month, it will be a reprieve from the winter chill.

An approaching cold front will allow for more cloud cover on Thanksgiving, with a very low chance of some sprinkles. Temps will cool some for anyone heading out for some Black Friday shopping.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Quincy woman finds employment with help from an organization in spite of her challenges
Quincy woman finds employment with help from an organization in spite of her challenges
Zebulon Greer (left) and Tucker Glisan (right)
Two arrested for Warsaw car burglary
Plans to bring a Planet Fitness and several other business to Quincy’s Broadway street make...
Plans to bring Planet Fitness and several other businesses to Quincy’s Broadway street underway
Bavery holding Golden Apple Award
Carthage teacher wins Golden Apple
More than 75 vendors and booths were set up to allow local visitors a chance to shop for the...
54th annual Quincy Service League Holiday Gift Show returns to Oakley-Lindsay Center

Latest News

Evening Weather 11-19-2022
Evening Weather 11-19-2022
The wind chills will drop into the single digits overnight and Sunday morning.
Brutally Cold Start to Sunday, But Relief is Ahead
Normal temps for the first time in 10 days
Cold air finally loses its grip
StormTrak Weather Friday Morning
StormTrak Weather Friday Morning