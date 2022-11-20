Temperatures Starting to Climb

After a taste of winter, temperatures will finally rise closer to average to kick off the holiday week. For Monday, high temps will rise into the upper 40′s to near 50 degrees. Dry air in place will keep the forecast dry, with lots of sunshine. Overnight lows will still be chilly, in the upper 20′s to low 30′s.

Heading into Tuesday and Wednesday, continued sunshine and South/Southwesterly winds will help temps rise a touch farther into the low to mid 50′s. This would actually bring high temperatures a bit above average. While this warmer weather will not compare to the record breaking warmth that started the month, it will be a reprieve from the winter chill.

An approaching cold front will allow for more cloud cover on Thanksgiving, with a very low chance of some sprinkles. Temps will cool some for anyone heading out for some Black Friday shopping.

