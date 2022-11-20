Winchester invests in new police vehicle

WINCHESTER, Ill. (WGEM) -The city of Winchester just purchased a police vehicle from its very own police chief.

Mayor Rex McIntire said Winchester Police Chief Steve Doolin, who was appointed back in September, was given a vehicle that needed constant repairs and was unsafe to drive.

Doolin offered to sell his own 2010 Chevy Tahoe to the city for approximately $13,000 including installments.

“Steve worked for a company that set those vehicles up,” McIntire said. “He’s going to set it up himself with the lights and the radio and have everything ready to go.”

McIntire said the city already has issued vehicles that are in great condition and are safe to drive for two other police officers.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.