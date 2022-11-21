Birthdays and Anniversaries: November 21st, 2022

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Billy Stoddard

Evan Myers

Wayne Hodges

Olivia Mast

Brett Logan

Ron Flanegan

Cindy Hempen

Tom Schutte

Sophia Shaffer

Linda Smeltser

Larry Ferguson

Shawn Englebreck

Mike Hummel

Kelly Grady

Don Hutcherson

Bria Snowden

ANNIVERSARIES

Dave & LouAnne Mowen

Bruce & Nancy Zumwalt

Randy & Marsha Bunge

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.