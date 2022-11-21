Durbin wants Amtrak service between Quincy and Chicago restored

QUINCY (WGEM) - On Monday, U.S. Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin sent a letter to Amtrak about its decision to suspend the morning train service between Quincy and Chicago until Jan 16.

Durbin emphasized in his letter that this suspension has serious economic consequences for Illinois residents. The suspension has left many without transportation to and from their jobs.

“I am concerned by Amtrak’s recent decision to suspend morning train service between Quincy and Chicago. Amtrak passenger service provides a vital link between communities in Illinois that my constituents rely on every day to access jobs, education, health care services, and their families. Abruptly canceling service on these trains will have significant impacts on the daily lives of my constituents and the economies of the communities along the route,” Durbin wrote.

Although Amtrak has provided a bus service in replacement for the Carl Sandburg and Illinois Zephyr trains, Durbin said this will not be able to meet the transportation needs of Quincy area residents.

Durbin is asking Amtrak to restore the train service quickly.

“These trains provide service to more than 5,000 passengers on average per month. Unfortunately, these riders now will face considerable travel disruptions over the next two months. The suspension also raises reasonable questions about how the reliability of the service Amtrak is providing will impact future ridership on these trains. While I understand you are providing charter bus service for the next two months to replace the suspended trains, this is not an acceptable substitute for reliable passenger rail service. I urge you to do all that you can to restore passenger service as soon as possible,” Durbin said.

Durbin advised Amtrak to work with rail labor unions to prevent and resolve incidents like this.

