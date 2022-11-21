Fort Madison looks to fill City Council vacancy for 2nd ward

FORT MADISON (WGEM) - Fort Madison City Clerk Melinda Blind announced Monday the city is looking for people interested in serving as the second ward council member.

According to Blind, Second Ward Council Member Tom Schulz submitted his resignation from the position after being elected to the Lee County Board of Supervisors.

Blind stated the position will be filled by appointment during a meeting on Dec. 20 at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall.

The appointed person would then serve until the results of the Nov. 7, 2023 election were certified unless an intervening special election were to be held before that date.

Blind stated interested parties should submit a letter of interest, application and a brief bio to the city clerk at 811 Avenue E in Fort Madison or by email to mblind@fortmadison-ia.com.

The deadline for submissions is at 4:30 p.m. on Dec. 14.

