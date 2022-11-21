Hannibal firefighters respond to early morning fire Saturday

HANNIBAL (WGEM) - The Hannibal Fire Department responded to a structure fire at 1219 Center Street early Saturday morning, according to Fire Investigator Mark Kempker.

Kempker stated that all 3 stations responded initially with 8 personnel at 12:32 a.m.

He said, upon arrival, smoke was showing from the second floor and all occupants had gotten out.

Kempker added, off duty personnel were also called in to assist with fire operations and a total of 17 firefighters were on the scene.

According to Kempker, HFD crews had the fire under control in approximately 15 minutes. Fire investigators from Hannibal Fire Department and Missouri State Fire Marshal’s office were notified to conduct an investigation.

Kempker stated fire crews were on the scene for approximately 2 hours conducting salvage and overhaul procedures.

The fire is still under investigation by the Hannibal Fire Department and the Missouri State Fire Marshal’s office.

