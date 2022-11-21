Hannibal firefighters respond to early morning fire Saturday

1219 Center St.
1219 Center St.(WGEM)
By WGEM Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 11:36 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HANNIBAL (WGEM) - The Hannibal Fire Department responded to a structure fire at 1219 Center Street early Saturday morning, according to Fire Investigator Mark Kempker.

Kempker stated that all 3 stations responded initially with 8 personnel at 12:32 a.m.

He said, upon arrival, smoke was showing from the second floor and all occupants had gotten out.

Kempker added, off duty personnel were also called in to assist with fire operations and a total of 17 firefighters were on the scene.

According to Kempker, HFD crews had the fire under control in approximately 15 minutes. Fire investigators from Hannibal Fire Department and Missouri State Fire Marshal’s office were notified to conduct an investigation.

Kempker stated fire crews were on the scene for approximately 2 hours conducting salvage and overhaul procedures.

The fire is still under investigation by the Hannibal Fire Department and the Missouri State Fire Marshal’s office.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Quincy woman finds employment with help from an organization in spite of her challenges
Quincy woman finds employment with help from an organization in spite of her challenges
WGEM SPORTS THUMBNAILS-
Camp Point Central Football Advances To State
Jason David Frank attends the premiere of "Omniboat: A Fast Boat Fantasia" during the 2020...
‘Power Rangers’ star Jason David Frank dies at 49
More than 75 vendors and booths were set up to allow local visitors a chance to shop for the...
54th annual Quincy Service League Holiday Gift Show returns to Oakley-Lindsay Center
Plans to bring a Planet Fitness and several other business to Quincy’s Broadway street make...
Plans to bring Planet Fitness and several other businesses to Quincy’s Broadway street underway

Latest News

BNSF train
Big rail unions split on contract with engineers ratifying
Louisiana, Mo., Thanksgiving Dinner
Louisiana, Mo. churches join together to provide Thanksgiving dinners
Grocery sack of food
Quincy Police to distribute groceries to those in need for Thanksgiving
Adams County CASA Volunteers: Carrie Steffensmeier, Judge Wolleyhan and Caitlin Hickerson.
New Adams County CASA volunteers sworn in