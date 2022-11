Hospital Report: November 21, 2022

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Deaths:

Dr. Styanarayana Kantamneni, 81, of Keokuk died November 20, at his home in Keokuk, IA. Vigen Memorial Home.

Minnie Ethel Curtis, 96, of Montrose, IA died November 19, at Montrose Healthcare Center. Vigen Memorial Home.

Morris Joseph Gottman, 87 of Taylor, MO died November 18 at Blessing Hospital in Quincy, Il. Ball-Davis Funeral Home.

Robert B. LaBre, age 72, of Quincy, died November 18 in his home. Hansen Spear Funeral Home.

Births:

There are no births to report today

