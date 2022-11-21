Jay Leno released from hospital after treatment for burns

Jay Leno was released from the hospital after he was treated for severe burns.
Jay Leno was released from the hospital after he was treated for severe burns.(Grossman Burn Center)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 4:48 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Jay Leno is out of the hospital following treatment for burn injuries.

Before he was released on Monday, Grossman Burn Center in Los Angeles posted a photo of the comedian and some of his caregivers.

Leno sustained second- and third-degree burns to his face, hands and chest at his home garage earlier this month.

It happened after a gasoline fire started while he was working underneath one of his cars.

The former “Tonight Show” host later underwent surgery and still has to receive outpatient care.

However, doctors are optimistic he’ll make a full recovery.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Quincy woman finds employment with help from an organization in spite of her challenges
Quincy woman finds employment with help from an organization in spite of her challenges
WGEM SPORTS THUMBNAILS-
Camp Point Central Football Advances To State
More than 75 vendors and booths were set up to allow local visitors a chance to shop for the...
54th annual Quincy Service League Holiday Gift Show returns to Oakley-Lindsay Center
Jason David Frank attends the premiere of "Omniboat: A Fast Boat Fantasia" during the 2020...
‘Power Rangers’ star Jason David Frank dies at 49
Plans to bring a Planet Fitness and several other business to Quincy’s Broadway street make...
Plans to bring Planet Fitness and several other businesses to Quincy’s Broadway street underway

Latest News

Police say Leilani Simon has been arrested and charged in the death of her toddler son, Quinton.
Mother of still-missing Georgia toddler arrested, charged with murder
Project Red Ribbon kicks off
Project Red Ribbon kicks off
Hannibal Fire Department exercises their firefighting skills
Hannibal Fire Department exercises their firefighting skills
Two dozen trees to be removed at Riverview Park
Two dozen trees to be removed at Riverview Park
Injuries were reported after a vehicle crashed into a Massachusetts Apple store (NO AUDIO).
SUV slams into Massachusetts Apple store; 1 dead, 16 injured