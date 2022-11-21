JWCC sees uptick in winter break course enrollment

QUINCY (WGEM) - As winter break approaches, some students might take the opportunity to get some classes out of the way to free up their schedule for the next semester.

John Wood Community College officials said they are seeing an increase in the number of students taking winter break courses, from 45 last year to 66 this year so far.

Admissions director Kristen Ritterbusch said they have been offering the classes for three years, but now more students are taking advantage of the courses offered. She said the ratio of students taking it is 70 percent John Wood Students and 30 percent students from other colleges.

“The cost per credit hour at John Wood is anywhere from 30 to 50 percent less than a lot of our four year institutions,” Ritterbusch said. “Not all schools offer a winter session so if they really need to pick it up and have that class before the spring semester that’s an option.”

Freshman Owen Vargas said he plans on taking the Coaching as a Profession class when winter break starts. He said as a member of the baseball team, this opportunity really frees up his schedule for the spring.

“It’s a relief so I can focus on things like practice or other classes, stuff like that,” Vargas said.

Vargas said it was also cheaper and quicker to do as well, since winter break courses are only 4 weeks long.

Ritterbusch said because the courses are online, it’s convenient for the students and they can take it at their own pace.

She said people can sign up until the day the courses launch on December 19, though she recommends signing up early as space fills up fast.

For more information you can call John Wood Community College at (217)224-6500 or email them at admissions@jwcc.edu

