Louisiana, Mo. churches join together to provide Thanksgiving dinners

LOUISIANA, Mo. (WGEM) - On Thanksgiving, Louisiana, Missouri, churches are coming together for their annual Community of Faith Thanksgiving Dinner.

Volunteers will begin making deliveries from 10 a.m. until noon and pickup outside of the Centenary United Methodist at 621 South Carolina Street will be from noon to 1 p.m.

Organizers aren’t for sure yet, but they are thinking about making the Fourth Street Event Center available for dine-in.

Every church in Louisiana provided a part of the meal. At this years meal, a record 550 people in Pike County will be served this year due to inflation and the economy.

