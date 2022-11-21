Louisiana, Mo. churches join together to provide Thanksgiving dinners

Louisiana, Mo., Thanksgiving Dinner
Louisiana, Mo., Thanksgiving Dinner(Brent Engel)
By Jayla Louis
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 11:04 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISIANA, Mo. (WGEM) - On Thanksgiving, Louisiana, Missouri, churches are coming together for their annual Community of Faith Thanksgiving Dinner.

Volunteers will begin making deliveries from 10 a.m. until noon and pickup outside of the Centenary United Methodist at 621 South Carolina Street will be from noon to 1 p.m.

Organizers aren’t for sure yet, but they are thinking about making the Fourth Street Event Center available for dine-in.

Every church in Louisiana provided a part of the meal. At this years meal, a record 550 people in Pike County will be served this year due to inflation and the economy.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Quincy woman finds employment with help from an organization in spite of her challenges
Quincy woman finds employment with help from an organization in spite of her challenges
WGEM SPORTS THUMBNAILS-
Camp Point Central Football Advances To State
Jason David Frank attends the premiere of "Omniboat: A Fast Boat Fantasia" during the 2020...
‘Power Rangers’ star Jason David Frank dies at 49
More than 75 vendors and booths were set up to allow local visitors a chance to shop for the...
54th annual Quincy Service League Holiday Gift Show returns to Oakley-Lindsay Center
Plans to bring a Planet Fitness and several other business to Quincy’s Broadway street make...
Plans to bring Planet Fitness and several other businesses to Quincy’s Broadway street underway

Latest News

1219 Center St.
Hannibal firefighters respond to early morning fire Saturday
BNSF train
Big rail unions split on contract with engineers ratifying
Grocery sack of food
Quincy Police to distribute groceries to those in need for Thanksgiving
Adams County CASA Volunteers: Carrie Steffensmeier, Judge Wolleyhan and Caitlin Hickerson.
New Adams County CASA volunteers sworn in