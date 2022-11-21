New Adams County CASA volunteers sworn in

QUINCY (WGEM) - The Advocacy Network for Children announced that Adams County has sworn in two new volunteers as Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA).

On Nov. 15, the volunteers, Carrie Steffensmeier and Caitlin Hickerson were sworn in by Judge John Wooleyhan at the Adams County Courthouse.

CASA volunteers are trained community members appointed by a judge that advocate for abused or neglected children in the court system.

These volunteers receive 30 hours of training, which involves courtroom procedures, working with social service agencies and the special needs of abused and neglected children.

For more information on becoming a CASA volunteer, call 217-223-2272 or visit their website.

RELATED:

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.