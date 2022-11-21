New Adams County CASA volunteers sworn in

Adams County CASA Volunteers: Carrie Steffensmeier, Judge Wolleyhan and Caitlin Hickerson.
By Jayla Louis
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 10:57 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - The Advocacy Network for Children announced that Adams County has sworn in two new volunteers as Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA).

On Nov. 15, the volunteers, Carrie Steffensmeier and Caitlin Hickerson were sworn in by Judge John Wooleyhan at the Adams County Courthouse.

CASA volunteers are trained community members appointed by a judge that advocate for abused or neglected children in the court system.

These volunteers receive 30 hours of training, which involves courtroom procedures, working with social service agencies and the special needs of abused and neglected children.

For more information on becoming a CASA volunteer, call 217-223-2272 or visit their website.

