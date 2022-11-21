Project Red Ribbon kicks off

Project Red Ribbon
Project Red Ribbon(WGEM)
By Jayla Louis
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 10:18 AM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - Project Red Ribbon kicked off Monday morning at City Hall by Mayor Mike Troup and Quincy Police Chief Adams Yates.

Project Red Ribbon is an initiative that asks drivers to tie a red ribbon onto their vehicles as a reminder to not drink and drive.

Yates and Troup started off the project by tying a red ribbon onto their official vehicles.

The 2022 Project Red Ribbon is put on by the Quinsippi Chapter of Mothers Against Drunk Driving.

This is the 34th year for the project locally. It runs until Jan. 1.

Free ribbons are available in the Quincy City Hall lobby. Area banks and credit unions will soon have ribbons available as well.

Next week, local 8th grade students will have ribbons to take home.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Quincy woman finds employment with help from an organization in spite of her challenges
Quincy woman finds employment with help from an organization in spite of her challenges
WGEM SPORTS THUMBNAILS-
Camp Point Central Football Advances To State
Jason David Frank attends the premiere of "Omniboat: A Fast Boat Fantasia" during the 2020...
‘Power Rangers’ star Jason David Frank dies at 49
More than 75 vendors and booths were set up to allow local visitors a chance to shop for the...
54th annual Quincy Service League Holiday Gift Show returns to Oakley-Lindsay Center
Plans to bring a Planet Fitness and several other business to Quincy’s Broadway street make...
Plans to bring Planet Fitness and several other businesses to Quincy’s Broadway street underway

Latest News

As winter break approaches, some students might take the opportunity to get some classes out of...
JWCC sees uptick in winter break course enrollment
JWCC sees uptick in winter break course enrollment
JWCC sees uptick in winter break course enrollment
Canton’s Eagle Auxiliary Club hosts a charity bingo
Canton’s Eagle Auxiliary Club hosts a charity bingo
Keokuk Christmas craft and vendor show promotes small businesses
Keokuk Christmas craft and vendor show promotes small businesses