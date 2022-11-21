Project Red Ribbon kicks off

QUINCY (WGEM) - Project Red Ribbon kicked off Monday morning at City Hall by Mayor Mike Troup and Quincy Police Chief Adams Yates.

Project Red Ribbon is an initiative that asks drivers to tie a red ribbon onto their vehicles as a reminder to not drink and drive.

Yates and Troup started off the project by tying a red ribbon onto their official vehicles.

The 2022 Project Red Ribbon is put on by the Quinsippi Chapter of Mothers Against Drunk Driving.

This is the 34th year for the project locally. It runs until Jan. 1.

Free ribbons are available in the Quincy City Hall lobby. Area banks and credit unions will soon have ribbons available as well.

Next week, local 8th grade students will have ribbons to take home.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.