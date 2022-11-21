QFD to kick off annual Keep the Wreath Red program

QUINCY (WGEM) - The Quincy Fire Department is kicking off the annual Keep the Wreath Red program at 10 a.m. on Wednesday at the Central Fire Station at 906 Vermont Street.

Each QFD station and the sponsors of the program will have a wreath with red bulbs displayed. Every time a house fire occurs, they will replace a red bulb on each wreath with a white bulb.

QFD is asking residents to stay safe this season to “keep the wreaths red.”

The goal of the program is to remind residents to practice fire safety as the holiday season begins.

Keep the Wreath Red runs from Nov. 23 until midnight on Jan. 1, 2023.

According to the Nation Fire Protection District, 30% of house fires occur during the holiday season. The improper use of decorations, heating equipment and cooking are all common causes of these fires.

Holiday season fires account for 38% of fire-related deaths.

This year, Ameren Illinois and Refreshment Services Pepsi are sponsoring the program.

