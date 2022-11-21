Quincy Police to distribute groceries to those in need for Thanksgiving

QUINCY (WGEM) - Quincy Police Chief Adam Yates announced Monday that the Quincy Police Department would be distributing 200 bags of groceries on Wednesday.

Each bag of groceries will include items that will help complete a Thanksgiving meal, including green beans, corn, stuffing, potatoes, sweet potatoes & marshmallows, pumpkin pie filling & a pie crust and a packet of gravy.

According to Yates, officers will be at the following locations:

11 a.m. - Quincy Housing Authority in the Indian Hills parking lot located at 6th and Harrison.

Noon - Fredrick Ball parking lot located at 8th and Elm.

1 p.m. - North parking lot of Lampe Hi-Rise located at 527 Broadway.

Any family who could use a little extra help this Thanksgiving is welcome to stop by one of these locations and pick up a bag while supplies last

“The Quincy community has been so supportive of our police department; this is one way we can say thank you, and give back to our amazing citizens,” said Yates.

Chief Yates reported that QPD raised money for groceries through the “Beard for a Benefit” campaign.

Yates explained for the months of November and December, officers can pay one dollar a day and grow facial hair, which is normally not permitted by Quincy Police Department grooming standards.

Yates stated the campaign has been an annual event since 2017.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.