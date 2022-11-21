Sunshine and warmer temps

QUINCY (WGEM) - So we’re going to see a pretty decent warming trend for the region. After we were down and some exceptionally cold temperatures last week. Why is this warm-up occurring? That is the question. We are going to be able to put together a string of sunny days, at least two Sunny days that will start to heat the ground up. In addition to that, there will be some nice southerly wind flow with high pressure just off to the east of the Midwest.

Temps will run above normal for a few days (Max Inman)

When high pressure is to your east, that brings us that nice southerly wind flow. For Thanksgiving day, there will be some cloud cover that rolls in, and there’s a limit of potential for a few scattered showers. Cloud cover will also keep our temperatures down to more normal numbers near 50 degrees for a high temperature.

Isolated showers possible Thanksgiving Day (Max Inman)

Next weekend for your holiday shopping while it will be sunny temperatures will top out in the mid to upper 40s and morning lows will be in the low to mid-30s. At this time, there are no major weather makers or storm systems on the horizon for the next seven days.

