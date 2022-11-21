Two dozen trees to be removed at Riverview Park

By Logan Williams
Published: Nov. 21, 2022
HANNIBAL (WGEM) - Anyone visiting Riverview Park in Hannibal next spring may notice a few less trees.

Maintenance crews with Hannibal Parks and Recreation have marked more than two dozen trees for removal around the park.

According to Mary Lynne Richards with Hannibal Parks and Recreation, the bulk of the trees marked for removal are dead, diseased, or damaged.

Richards said a lot of the trees need removed because of the impact seasonal storms tend to have on the park.

“Riverview Park, it’s our park that gets the most damage often in a storm. Because it’s high up on a bluff, and because all of the old trees, you’ll often see more damage here in Riverview Park than in any of our other parks,” said Richards.

She said maintaining the 465-acre park is always an ongoing process with the sheer size and popularity of the park.

Crews regularly clear dead trees, and a special clearing service is utilized to cut down the most dangerous trees.

Once the trees come down over the winter, visitors may grab firewood that is left over.

However, Richards stressed that visitors are not permitted to cut up the trees themselves.

“Citizens aren’t allowed to chainsaw here in Riverview Park. But if you see firewood, if our maintenance guys cut it into firewood, you’re allowed to get that or just pick up firewood that is just on the side of the road. But you cannot cut it up here,” said Richards.

Anyone visiting the park over the winter months that see tree work ongoing are urged to be cautious and steer clear of the work in order to keep everyone safe.

Richards said another ongoing project in the park is redesigning and redeveloping the front entrance.

She said more details will be released about that project in the future.

