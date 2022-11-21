Who is ready for some warmer temperatures?

QUINCY (WGEM) - We are starting off our Monday morning with temperatures in the 30s and wind chill values in the 20s. We are also starting off the day with clear skies. However, a trough is situated to our northwest. This trough is dry, but has developed a thin band some mainly upper-level clouds. This trough will drift our way through the morning/early afternoon. The thin band of clouds will drift into the Tri-States with it, but those clouds will not stick around all day and will not block out a whole lot of sunlight. So overall, a mainly sunny sky is expected. The area of high pressure that was directly to our south yesterday has moved further east allowing for wind to flow out of the southwest. This morning/early afternoon, we could have a few wind gusts of 20 to 25 mph. Then through the rest of the day the winds will start to ease up. These winds and expected sunshine will help us to see some warmer daytime highs. Depending on where you live in the Tri-States, highs will be in the upper 40s to low 50s. This will be the first near normal temperature day for the region since our record warmth 10 days ago.

Tonight, we will have mostly clear skies with light winds. That will lead to colder nighttime lows in the 20s.

The aforementioned area of high pressure will remain nearly stationary through mid-week. This will keep us in persistent south/southwesterly winds. Which in return, will keep pushing our temperatures up a little further.

