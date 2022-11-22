Birthdays and Anniversaries: November 22nd, 2022

By Quentin Wells
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 7:17 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Joyce Gerst

Brady Kindhart

Stephanie Goodall

Melissa Mitchell

Luke Semenick

Gwendalyn Manker

Lydia Wilson

Rich Hauk

Robert Wallingford

Tyler Clark

Dale Steinkamp

Lexi Lou James

Connie Cooley

Greg Jones

Heidi Kendrick

Mike Armstrong

Pat Wilson

Porter Jacob Derhake

Porsha Covington

Becca Wright

Sue Johnston

JD Hurt

Bahnon Bell

Noel Oliver

Grace Krigbaum

Rachel Schieferdecker

ANNIVERSARIES

Kenneth & Nancy Leapley

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lorene Summey celebrated her 105 years of life with her very first birthday party. She had...
105-year-old woman celebrates with first-ever birthday party
Mr. Williams Wins 200 Meter Dash At Jerry Ball Classic
QMG Play Of The Week Nominees
Adams County CASA Volunteers: Carrie Steffensmeier, Judge Wolleyhan and Caitlin Hickerson.
New Adams County CASA volunteers sworn in
Durbin wants Amtrak service between Quincy and Chicago restored
Durbin wants Amtrak service between Quincy and Chicago restored
Liberty Eagles 2nd Place
Liberty Basketball Looks To Build Off Historic Season

Latest News

WGEM Hospital Report
Hospital Report” November 22, 2022
Birthdays and Anniversaries
Birthdays and Anniversaries: November 21st, 2022
Birthdays and Anniversaries
Birthdays and Anniversaries: November 20th, 2022
WGEM Hospital Report
Hospital Report: November 21, 2022