Keokuk Wreaths Across America accepting orders, but not for long

Wreaths Across America Lee County Location Coordinator Mindy Rude said her goal is to make sure...
Wreaths Across America Lee County Location Coordinator Mindy Rude said her goal is to make sure all 4,800 graves in the national cemetery have a wreath.(WGEM)
By Shaqaille McCamick
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 5:24 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KEOKUK (WGEM) - Now’s your chance to honor a fallen military member in your family through “Wreaths Across America.”

The Keokuk branch of that organization is accepting orders to have a wreath placed on a tombstone at Keokuk National Cemetery.

Wreaths Across America Lee County Location Coordinator Mindy Rude said her goal is to make sure all 4,800 graves in the national cemetery have a wreath.

She said placing an order for your loved one specifically ensures your veteran’s grave will be included.

All other funds raised will go to graves that might not be visited as often.

“We’ve got Civil War veterans, World War I veterans, and they may not have loved ones that are here any longer so we tend to put our wreaths on their graves first as it’s been the longest since they’ve had a visitor,” said Rude.

The wreaths require a $15 payment

You can bring that payment to Vigen Memorial Home in Keokuk by the end of the day Wednesday or to Dejong Greaves-Printy Funeral Home in Keokuk by the end of the day Friday.

More information can be found here.

