Lee County Board of Supervisors names new EMS director

By WGEM Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2022
LEE COUNTY, Iowa. (WGEM) - The Lee County Board of Supervisors on Monday named Mark Long the new EMS director, according to Long.

Long said he is a Lee County native who started his career at Lee county EMS in 2011. He also said he worked for Henry County Health Center’s ambulance service in Mt. Pleasant, IA from 2012-2021.

“It is important to me for Lee County to have an ambulance service that provides prompt, high-quality patient care, and is progressive. I think Lee County EMS has made a lot of improvements since the county took over the service in 2021. I am excited for an opportunity to keep things moving forward,” said Long.

Lee County’s previous EMS Director, Dennis Cosby, submitted his resignation in October.

Cosby did not cite a specific reason for his resignation, said Supervisor Garry Seyb.

WGEM News reached out to the Lee County Board of Supervisors for confirmation and comment on Long’s appointment, but they did not immediately respond.

