Marion County Library getting computer upgrades through state grant

Marion County Library to get tech upgrades
Marion County Library to get tech upgrades(WGEM)
By Rebecca Duffy
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 8:35 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PALMYRA, Mo. (WGEM) - A Northeast Missouri library is making major upgrades to their technology.

The Marion County Library in Palmyra got a state grant to improve their computers, which will make it easier for the community to use.

Marion County Library Director Devon Payne said four computers for the public and three computers for staff need to be replaced because they are either too slow or they don’t work anymore. Payne said their computers are below the requirements the state recommends that they have for their technology.

The library was awarded with a grant from the State of Missouri that will help pay for those replacements.

Patrons use the computers for employment or public assistance applications, so Payne said it’s important they get those upgrades.

“One of the patron-use computers we use the most, just because it’s not as slow as the others, so being able to have four more available, it’s gonna allow us to bring more patrons in to do anything that they need to on that,” Payne said.

Payne said the grant is worth $7,535 from the State of Missouri. She said it’s in part with the Institute of Museum and Library Services.

Payne said they plan to look at new computers this December and order them in January.

The Marion County library is open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Quincy woman finds employment with help from an organization in spite of her challenges
Quincy woman finds employment with help from an organization in spite of her challenges
WGEM SPORTS THUMBNAILS-
Camp Point Central Football Advances To State
More than 75 vendors and booths were set up to allow local visitors a chance to shop for the...
54th annual Quincy Service League Holiday Gift Show returns to Oakley-Lindsay Center
Jason David Frank attends the premiere of "Omniboat: A Fast Boat Fantasia" during the 2020...
‘Power Rangers’ star Jason David Frank dies at 49
Plans to bring a Planet Fitness and several other business to Quincy’s Broadway street make...
Plans to bring Planet Fitness and several other businesses to Quincy’s Broadway street underway

Latest News

Renovations continue at Illinois Old State Capitol
Renovations continue at Illinois Old State Capitol
Shelbina PD Thanksgiving giveback
Shelbina PD Thanksgiving giveback
Shelbina Chief Jeff Brown distributing meals
Shelbina PD gives back for Thanksgiving
Project Red Ribbon kicks off
Project Red Ribbon kicks off