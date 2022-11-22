Marion County Library getting computer upgrades through state grant

PALMYRA, Mo. (WGEM) - A Northeast Missouri library is making major upgrades to their technology.

The Marion County Library in Palmyra got a state grant to improve their computers, which will make it easier for the community to use.

Marion County Library Director Devon Payne said four computers for the public and three computers for staff need to be replaced because they are either too slow or they don’t work anymore. Payne said their computers are below the requirements the state recommends that they have for their technology.

The library was awarded with a grant from the State of Missouri that will help pay for those replacements.

Patrons use the computers for employment or public assistance applications, so Payne said it’s important they get those upgrades.

“One of the patron-use computers we use the most, just because it’s not as slow as the others, so being able to have four more available, it’s gonna allow us to bring more patrons in to do anything that they need to on that,” Payne said.

Payne said the grant is worth $7,535 from the State of Missouri. She said it’s in part with the Institute of Museum and Library Services.

Payne said they plan to look at new computers this December and order them in January.

The Marion County library is open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.