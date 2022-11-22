One injured in Hannibal crash on Monday

HANNIBAL (WGEM) - The Hannibal Police Department reported that one person was left injured after a singe-vehicle crash Monday afternoon.

The crash occurred on West Ely Road near Surrey Hills Drive.

Police reported that the driver of the vehicle was transported by ambulance to Hannibal Regional Hospital.

WGEM called the Hannibal Police Department to ask for more information on the crash. We are still awaiting that call.

