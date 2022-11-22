Plumbers give Thanksgiving plumbing tips

Thanksgiving plumbing tips
Thanksgiving plumbing tips(WGEM)
By Ryan Hill
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 4:08 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - As Thanksgiving approaches, the last thing you want is problems with your plumbing as between all the cooking and cleaning, problems with your pipes can throw everything off.

David Keck, owner of Keck Plumbing, said the most common problem they see around this time of year is people putting too much food in their garbage disposal.

Keck said make sure you are running plenty of water with the disposal so food can go down the drain. He said it’s important to know what type of garbage disposal you have so you can know it’s limits, as some are more powerful than others.

He said items you shouldn’t put down the disposal include grease, bones or celery as the stringy parts can get wrapped around the mechanism. Hopper Plumbing LLC owner Nicholas Hopper said people should also avoid putting items like bread and pasta in a disposal as they expand in water and could end up clogging the pipes.

Keck said it’s important to pay attention to your sink as the holidays near.

“If it’s running slow with the additional usage, the heavy usage over the holidays, it’s not going to remedy itself so that’s one thing to think if you see a drain running slow or it’s making some noise, different than it normally does,” Keck said.

Quincy residents are also making last-minute plumbing moves for the holiday. Mike Pigg said they are planning on having family over so he’s glad they were able to get a new sink installed Monday as both he and his wife are expecting it to see some use.

“My biggest concern and hers too was to get this sink put in before Thanksgiving,” Pigg said.

Keck said if your kitchen sink isn’t draining properly or is making funny sounds, fill the sink with hot water, drain it then turn on the disposal. He said don’t pour chemicals down the sink as it could damage the disposal. He said if it’s still not draining or gurgling, call a plumber.

Keck said if you have a problem that you can’t solve, it’s best to call now as many plumbers are busy, and the wait time could be up to two or three days.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lorene Summey celebrated her 105 years of life with her very first birthday party. She had...
105-year-old woman celebrates with first-ever birthday party
Mr. Williams Wins 200 Meter Dash At Jerry Ball Classic
QMG Play Of The Week Nominees
Adams County CASA Volunteers: Carrie Steffensmeier, Judge Wolleyhan and Caitlin Hickerson.
New Adams County CASA volunteers sworn in
Durbin wants Amtrak service between Quincy and Chicago restored
Durbin wants Amtrak service between Quincy and Chicago restored
Liberty Eagles 2nd Place
Liberty Basketball Looks To Build Off Historic Season

Latest News

QU Lady Hawks Volleyball Team Set To Open NCAA Midwest Regional Tonight
WGEM Sports At Six: Thursday (Nov. 17) QU Lady Hawks Volleyball Team Ready For Midwest Regional Opener Tonight
Quincy Notre Dame Baseball Standout Alex Connoyer Signs National Letter Of Intent
WGEM Sports At Six: Wednesday (Nov. 16) Quincy Notre Dame NLI Baseball Signings: Alex Connoyer And Michael Stupavsky
John Wood Blazers Host Rend Lake And Post A Big 86-83 Win In Overtime
WGEM Sports At Ten: Tuesday (Nov. 15) John Wood Blazers Blay Host To Rend Lake On The NJCAA Hardwood
Quincy Finance Committee approved police, fire pensions
Quincy Finance Committee approved police, fire pensions