Shelbina PD gives back for Thanksgiving

By Victoria Bordenga
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 6:14 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHELBINA, Mo. (WGEM) - For the past 7 years the Shelbina Police Department has given 4-6 families in the community a free Thanksgiving meal.

Shelbina Chief of Police Jeff Brown said it’s just a small thing they can do to help families this holiday season.

“We live in a small community, and I think it’s important to do what we can for our community and to make positive things happen,” Brown said.

Cameron Christoffer is one of 6 families who received a free Thanksgiving meal from the Shelbina Police Department.

He has 2 foster daughters under the age of 6 that he has been caring for a year.

“I think this is a great thing that they’re doing because it’s one less thing that we have to worry about as a foster parent,” Christoffer said. “It takes the stress off of having to make sure you get to the grocery store.”

The meal includes a frozen turkey, dinner rolls, stuffing, pie, and vegetables.

Throughout the year, the Shelbina Police Department hosts events and sells police calendars to raise money for the holiday season.

Brown said it’s important the police department helps the community during these times.

“I just felt, especially as the police chief, we have our need in our community, people need a hand up,” Brown said.

Brown said the families that they couldn’t help this year can go to the Shelbina Methodist Church from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. for a free Thanksgiving meal.

Thanksgiving meals in your area:

Missouri

  • Churches in Louisiana, Mo. will assemble Thanksgiving meals at 9:00 a.m. at Centenary United Methodist. Volunteers will make deliveries from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. and a drive-by pick-up outside the church from 12:00 p.m. to 1 p.m. There will be no dine-in. There will be about 500 available meals in Pike County.

Illinois

  • Kroc Salvation Army Center, registration was recommended, but they are allowing walk-ins. There are times from 11 a.m. to 11:45 p.m. on Thanksgiving day.
  • Quincy Police Department is distributing 200 bags of groceries on Wednesday, Nov. 23, starting at 11 a.m. at the Quincy Housing Authority- Indian Hills parking lot located at 6 and Harrison. At 12:00 p.m., officers will be at the Fredrick Ball parking lot and they will be at the north parking lot of Lampe Hi-Rise at 1:00 p.m. Any family who needs extra help this Thanksgiving is welcome to stop by one of the locations to pick up a bag while supplies last.

Iowa

  • Fort Madison, Iowa. The annual Thanksgiving meal giveaway will be available for delivery of free thanksgiving dinners. Contact them for deliveries and more information at 319-316-8103. Anyone wishing to stop by the Eagles Club in Fort Madison at 4821 Avenue O to pick up meals is also encouraged to call the number to let volunteers know ahead of time. They will start distributing at 2:00 p.m. The meals are free and delivered cold.

