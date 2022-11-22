Thanksgiving Day Rain Potential

Saturday's rain potential looks better than Thursday's
Saturday's rain potential looks better than Thursday's
By Brian Inman
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 4:24 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - Temperatures on Wednesday will be a few degrees warmer than they were on Tuesday with a mostly sunny sky. Late Wednesday we do expect to see some cloud cover develop turning things to mostly cloudy by evening.

Thursday not everyone will see the rain
Thursday not everyone will see the rain

There’s a limited potential for a few isolated overnight Wednesday and also on Thanksgiving Day. Not everyone will get wet on Thanksgiving. Friday looks like it will be mostly sunny and temperatures top out near seasonable norms in the upper 40s.

Rain looks likely for the southern half of the region Saturday
Rain looks likely for the southern half of the region Saturday

Another quick-moving rainmaker moves through the area Saturday and Saturday night but once again, not everybody will see this rain and we can’t exactly pin down who will and who will not get rain. Neither Thursday nor Saturday looks to be complete washouts. Beyond the rain potential, there are no real temperature swings up or down over the next seven days. Temperatures will remain fairly normal for this time of year with high temperatures in the mid to upper 40s and lows in the low 30s.

