Warmer today and tomorrow before a cold front arrives on Thanksgiving Day

QUINCY (WGEM) - We have some chilly temperatures this morning as most of the Tri-States are in the 20s. The latest GOES satellite is showing clear skies over the area. Therefore, we will have plentiful sunshine to start the day. After a chilly start to the day, another pleasant late November day is forecasted. Above normal temperatures for this time of year are expected. Thanks to plenty of sunshine and some southwesterly winds highs will be in the mid to upper 50s. After sunset temperatures will quickly fall into the 30s. Then through the rest of the night lows will be in the low to mid 30s depending on where you live in the Tri-States.

Another nice late fall day is in the cards for us tomorrow (Thanksgiving Eve). The day will start off with temperatures in the 30s. There could be some patchy morning fog tomorrow morning, but after that dissipates after sunrise it will be mostly sunny. Highs will be similar to today, but just a degree or two warmer. Through the day, thin upper-level clouds will continue to move into the area. Later on, some mid-level clouds will start to arrive and then by tomorrow night skies will be mostly cloudy.

A cold front will arrive on Thanksgiving Day. However, no travel impacts are expected. Overall, models are in better agreement than they were about 24 hours ago. The day will shape up mostly cloudy with highs near 50°. Before the cold front arrives, warm air advection (characterized by upward motion) will lead to some very spotty light rain showers early that morning. Rain chances go down a bit into the afternoon. However, when the cold front moves through during the evening hours some more light spotty rain showers will be possible. Some will end up rain free while those that get the rain showers will see less than a tenth of an inch.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.