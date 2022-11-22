WGEM to air IHSA football and basketball championship games

Illinois High School Association
Illinois High School Association
By WGEM Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 10:48 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - WGEM is partnering with the IHSA, NFHS Network, and Weigel Broadcasting to air all the Illinois High School Football State Championship and Basketball State Finals contests for the 2022 -2023 season. The 2022 IHSA Championship games are supported by Country Financial.

WGEM is the only station in the Tri-State area to broadcast the tournament.

WGEM will air games on both WGEM (NBC 10.1) and The Tri-States (WGEM CW 10.2).

Coverage begins Friday, Nov. 25 with the Class 1A-4A Football State Championship games, followed by the Class 5A-8A Football State Championship games on Saturday, Nov. 26, all live from Memorial Stadium at the University of Illinois in Champaign-Urbana.

WGEM live coverage of the Football State Championship includes:

The Tri-States (WGEM CW 10.2) - Friday, Nov. 25

  • Class 1A Championship at 10 a.m. - Camp Point Central vs. Lena-Winslow
  • Class 2A Championship at 1 p.m. - St. Teresa vs. Tri-Valley
  • Class 3A Championship at 4 p.m. - Williamsville vs. IC Catholic
  • Class 4A Championship at 7 p.m. - Providence vs. Sacred Heart-Griffin

WGEM (NBC 10.1) - Saturday, Nov. 26

  • Class 5A Championship at 10 a.m. - Peoria vs. Nazareth
  • Class 6A Championship at 1 p.m. - Prairie Ridge vs. East St. Louis
  • Class 7A Championship at 4 p.m. - Mount Carmel vs. Batavia
  • Class 8A Championship at 7 p.m. - Lincoln-Way East vs. Loyola

