WGEM to air IHSA football and basketball championship games
QUINCY (WGEM) - WGEM is partnering with the IHSA, NFHS Network, and Weigel Broadcasting to air all the Illinois High School Football State Championship and Basketball State Finals contests for the 2022 -2023 season. The 2022 IHSA Championship games are supported by Country Financial.
WGEM is the only station in the Tri-State area to broadcast the tournament.
WGEM will air games on both WGEM (NBC 10.1) and The Tri-States (WGEM CW 10.2).
Coverage begins Friday, Nov. 25 with the Class 1A-4A Football State Championship games, followed by the Class 5A-8A Football State Championship games on Saturday, Nov. 26, all live from Memorial Stadium at the University of Illinois in Champaign-Urbana.
WGEM live coverage of the Football State Championship includes:
The Tri-States (WGEM CW 10.2) - Friday, Nov. 25
- Class 1A Championship at 10 a.m. - Camp Point Central vs. Lena-Winslow
- Class 2A Championship at 1 p.m. - St. Teresa vs. Tri-Valley
- Class 3A Championship at 4 p.m. - Williamsville vs. IC Catholic
- Class 4A Championship at 7 p.m. - Providence vs. Sacred Heart-Griffin
WGEM (NBC 10.1) - Saturday, Nov. 26
- Class 5A Championship at 10 a.m. - Peoria vs. Nazareth
- Class 6A Championship at 1 p.m. - Prairie Ridge vs. East St. Louis
- Class 7A Championship at 4 p.m. - Mount Carmel vs. Batavia
- Class 8A Championship at 7 p.m. - Lincoln-Way East vs. Loyola
