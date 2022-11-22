WGEM Sports At Six: Friday (November 18) Camp Point Central Working On Getting Everything In Order Before IHSA State Class 1A State Semifinal Clash On Saturday

“Battle Of The Undefeated” On Tap For Saturday
Camp Point Central Panthers Focused In On Class 1A State Semifinal Showdown
Camp Point Central Panthers Focused In On Class 1A State Semifinal Showdown
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 8:26 AM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - The (12-0) Camp Point Central Panthers are now just one win away from a berth in the Class 1A State Championship game on the prep gridiron. As they prepare for a semifinal showdown on the road against the (12-0) Mustangs of Ridgeview-Lexington in Colfax, Illinois, they are working on all the little things to ensure they will be totally ready to compete and be successful in their bid to make it back to Champaign.

We’ll check in with Panthers Junior running back Drew Paben for more insight on just how “The Freaks” are gearing up for the biggest game of the season.

