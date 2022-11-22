WGEM Sports At Six: Friday (November 18) Hannibal Pirates Ready For MSHSAA Class 4 Quarterfinal Showdown Against West Plains On This “Football Friday Night!”

Red & Black Ready To Hit The Post-Season Gridiron At Zizzer Stadium
Hannibal Pirates Ready For State Quarterfinal Showdown Against West Plains
Hannibal Pirates Ready For State Quarterfinal Showdown Against West Plains(WGEM)
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 6:34 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - It will be back to action for the (9-2) Pirates of Hannibal this evening as they face (8-3) West Plains in a highly anticipated MSHSAA Class 4 Quarterfinal showdown on the prep gridiron. The Pirates beat the Zizzers last season in the Quarterfinals, so the atmosphere surrounding tonight’s clash should be highly charged with a state semifinal berth on the line.

We’ll check in with senior running back Markahl Humphrey and offensive lineman Ryan Rose to get their thoughts on the HHS ground game and what the running backs will be focused on when hauling the pigskin on this Football Friday Night.

