WGEM Sports At Six: Friday (November 18) Quincy Exchange Club Welcomes Head Basketball Coaches Andy Douglas And Kevin Meyer To Their Weekly Downtown Meeting

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - As the organization does each year at the start of a new prep basketball season, the Quincy Exchange Club welcomed Quincy High head basketball coach Andy Douglas and Quincy Notre Dame head basketball coach Kevin Meyer to their weekly meeting this morning. The two well-known and popular coaches ventured to the Elks Club in Downtown Quincy to offer some insight on the upcoming (2022-23) season, as well as their respective teams. Coach Douglas was the first to address the Exchange Club members.

The proud QHS alum offered details on the challenges facing this year’s team, and the fact that only three seniors would be on this season’s roster. The Blue Devils are young and talented. How well Quincy continues to mature, both on and off the court, may well tell the story regarding just how far the reining Western Big 6 Champions go this season in the state tournament. As die-hard members of Blue Devil Nation know all too well, this young QHS squad was just one victory away from earning a trip to the “Final Four” last season in Champaign. Will the Blue Devils make it to the State Farm Center this year? Only time will tell.

