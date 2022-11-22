WGEM Sports At Six: Monday (November 21) QHS Blue Devils Head Wrestling Coach Phil Neally Offers Some Thoughts On Freshman Todd Smith As A New Season Begins On The IHSA Mats

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - The Quincy High Wrestling Team will open their (2022-23) IHSA season on the mats this Tuesday with a trip to Collinsville to take part in a high-powered Quad that will include Carbondale and Chatham-Glenwood. The Blue Devils will return to the mats after the Thanksgiving Holiday on Thursday, December 1. That’s when the “Blue & White” will take on the Bloodhounds Wrestling Team from Fort Madison.

Of the 35 wrestlers on this year’s roster at QHS, few will draw more interest that freshman Todd Smith. Smith captured a 2022 IESA State Wrestling Championship as an 8th-grader at Quincy Jr. High back in March of this year. Longtime Blue Devils head wrestling coach Phil Neally recently took timeout to offer his thoughts on one of the newest members of QHS Wrestling family.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.