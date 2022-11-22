WGEM Sports At Six: Monday (November 21) QHS Blue Devils Head Wrestling Coach Phil Neally Offers Some Thoughts On Freshman Todd Smith As A New Season Begins On The IHSA Mats

IESA State Wrestling Champion From Quincy Junior High Now Finding His Way In The High School Ranks
QH Head Wrestling Coach Phil Neally Keeping A Close Eye On Freshman Todd Smith
QH Head Wrestling Coach Phil Neally Keeping A Close Eye On Freshman Todd Smith
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 12:20 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - The Quincy High Wrestling Team will open their (2022-23) IHSA season on the mats this Tuesday with a trip to Collinsville to take part in a high-powered Quad that will include Carbondale and Chatham-Glenwood. The Blue Devils will return to the mats after the Thanksgiving Holiday on Thursday, December 1. That’s when the “Blue & White” will take on the Bloodhounds Wrestling Team from Fort Madison.

Of the 35 wrestlers on this year’s roster at QHS, few will draw more interest that freshman Todd Smith. Smith captured a 2022 IESA State Wrestling Championship as an 8th-grader at Quincy Jr. High back in March of this year. Longtime Blue Devils head wrestling coach Phil Neally recently took timeout to offer his thoughts on one of the newest members of QHS Wrestling family.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

QHS Wrestling Head Coach Phil Neally Offers Thoughts On Freshman Todd Smith

Updated: 2 hours ago

Sports

WGEM to air IHSA football and basketball championship games

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WGEM Staff
WGEM is partnering with the IHSA, NFHS Network, and Weigel Broadcasting to air all the Illinois High School Football State Championship and Basketball State Finals contests for the 2022 -2023 season.

Sports

WGEM Sports At Six: Monday (November 21) QND Lady Raiders Basketball Team Prepares For A “Business Trip” To The Hawkeye State On Tuesday

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Quincy Notre Dame Lady Raiders Set To Head To Lee County On Tuesday

Sports

QND Lady Raiders Prepare To Tip-Off Against Keokuk On The Prep Hardwood

Updated: 4 hours ago

Latest News

Sports

WGEM Sports At Six: Friday (November 18) Quincy Exchange Club Welcomes Head Basketball Coaches Andy Douglas And Kevin Meyer To Their Weekly Downtown Meeting

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
QHS Head Basketball Coach Andy Douglas And QND Head Basketball Coach Kevin Meyer Offer Insight On Their (2022-23) Teams

Sports

Quincy Exchange Club Welcomes Head Basketball Coaches To Weekly Meeting

Updated: 5 hours ago

Sports

WGEM Sports At Six: Friday (November 18) Camp Point Central Working On Getting Everything In Order Before IHSA State Class 1A State Semifinal Clash On Saturday

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Camp Point Central Panthers Ready For Class 1A State Semifinals On Saturday

Sports

Camp Point Central Panthers prep for semifinals

Updated: 6 hours ago

Sports

WGEM Sports At Six: Friday (November 18) Hannibal Pirates Ready For MSHSAA Class 4 Quarterfinal Showdown Against West Plains On This “Football Friday Night!”

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Hannibal Focused In On Beating West Plains On The Road In The Quarterfinals Tonight

Sports

Hannibal Pirates Focused In On Facing West Plains In Class 4 Quarterfinals Tonight

Updated: 8 hours ago