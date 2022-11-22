WGEM Sports At Six: Monday (November 21) QND Lady Raiders Basketball Team Prepares For A “Business Trip” To The Hawkeye State On Tuesday

“Blue & Gold” Set To Tip-Off Against The Keokuk Lady Chiefs At The Wright Field House
Lady Raiders All-State Guard Abbey Schreacke Ready To Lead QND Up Against Keokuk On Tuesday
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 10:41 AM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - In their first road trip of the new basketball season, the reigning IHSA Class 1A State Champs from Quincy Notre Dame will venture to Keokuk High on Tuesday. That’s where the (1-0) Lady Raiders will tip-off against the Lady Chiefs of KHS at 6:00 p.m. The “Blue & Gold” are expected an up-tempo game when they hit the hardwood at the Wright Field House. KHS is loaded with guards that love to run the floor this season.

All-State guard Abbey Schreacke and the Lady Raiders will be prepared for that, and it will be interesting to see just how KHS head coach Mike Davis plans to slow down Schreacke in transition where the Class 1A Player of The Year has already shown she’s able to go “baseline to baseline” with the best of the best. Senior guard Blair Eftink and Sage Stratton will also be standing by at the arc, if KHS plans to double-team Schreacke whenever she touches the ball. Abbey is a quality passer that has a keen eye when it comes to finding open players in scoring position.

The WGEM Sports-Cam was on patrol at “The Pit” during QND’s final full-scale practice session before Tuesday’s contest. That’s where longtime QND head coach Eric Orne and Schreacke offered their thoughts on facing the Lady Chiefs on their homecourt.

