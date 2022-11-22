WGEM Sports At Six: Thursday (November 17) Top-Seeded QU Lady Hawks Volleyball Team Set To Open NCAA Midwest Regional At Pepsi Arena

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - It’s been a long grueling season for the Quincy University volleyball team. Now as the Hawks are preparing for post-season play as the top-seed in the Midwest Regional, they enjoy home court advantage as they are scheduled to take on some of the top teams in the country. The journey for QU begins this evening as the hawks take on 8th seeded Northern Michigan at 7:30 p.m.

The WGEM Sports-Cam had a chance to catch up with Hawks All-GLVC Setter Makayla Knoblauch and QU head coach Mark Jones. Both took timeout to briefly share their thoughts on the squad being ready for the post-season challenges ahead.

