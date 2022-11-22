WGEM Sports At Ten: Tuesday (November 15) John Wood Blazers Beat Rend Lake 86-83 In Overtime In The Gem City

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - The Blazers of John Wood returned to their home court at the Student Activity Center to play host to Rend Lake this evening. JWCC was locked in a tight battle on their home court that went into overtime in “The Gem City!” The Blazers fought hard in the extra frame led by a 39-point effort by freshman Jeremiah Talton.

The 6-foot-6 Quincy High grad pumped in a game high 39 points to lead JWCC to the 86-83 win in OT. Talton has hit nine 3-pointers against Rend Lake to set a new school record. With the victory, JWCC improved to (3-2) on the NJCAA hardwood.

