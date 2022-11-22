WGEM Sports: Wednesday (November 16) QND Raiders Baseball Standouts Alex Connoyer And Michael Stupavsky Sign National Letters Of Intent At “The Pit”

7 Members Of The Class of 2023 Sign National Letters Of Intent At 10th & Jackson
QND Baseball Standout Alex Connoyer Signs NLI With QU Hawks
QND Baseball Standout Alex Connoyer Signs NLI With QU Hawks
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 3:51 AM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - It was another exciting day at Quincy Notre Dame as 7 members of the Class of 2023 signed National Letters Of Intent at “The Pit” earlier today with family and friends looking on. 6 of the 7 signees were members of the Raiders baseball team.

Alex Connoyer and Michael Stupavsky were two of the young men in the NLI spotlight as they signed on with Quincy University and Illinois Wesleyan. We’ll have more details...

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

WGEM Sports At Ten: Tuesday (November 15) John Wood Blazers Beat Rend Lake 86-83 In Overtime In The Gem City

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
John Wood Blazers Post A 86-83 Win In OT Over Rend Lake In The Gem City

Sports

High School Game of the Week (Class 6 State Semifinals): Lees Summit North vs. DeSmet Jesuit

Updated: 12 hours ago

Athlete of the Week

Hannibal Regional Prep Athlete of the Week - Week 11

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Ryan Mumma
Hannibal Regional Prep Athlete

Sports

Liberty Basketball Looks To Build Off Historic Season

Updated: Nov. 20, 2022 at 11:16 PM CST
|
By Brendan Reidy
WGEM Sports

Latest News

Sports

Liberty Basketball

Updated: Nov. 20, 2022 at 11:14 PM CST

Play of the Week

QMG Play Of The Week Nominees

Updated: Nov. 20, 2022 at 11:13 PM CST
|
By Brendan Reidy
WGEM Sports

Sports

QMG Play of the Week Winner

Updated: Nov. 20, 2022 at 11:12 PM CST

Sports

Monroe City Football Advances To State Semi-Final

Updated: Nov. 19, 2022 at 10:50 PM CST
|
By Brendan Reidy
WGEM Sports

Sports

Camp Point Central Football Advances To State

Updated: Nov. 19, 2022 at 10:50 PM CST
|
By Brendan Reidy
WGEM Sports

Sports

Camp Point Central football advances to state

Updated: Nov. 19, 2022 at 10:50 PM CST