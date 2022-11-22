WGEM Sports: Wednesday (November 16) QND Raiders Baseball Standouts Alex Connoyer And Michael Stupavsky Sign National Letters Of Intent At “The Pit”
7 Members Of The Class of 2023 Sign National Letters Of Intent At 10th & Jackson
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 3:51 AM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - It was another exciting day at Quincy Notre Dame as 7 members of the Class of 2023 signed National Letters Of Intent at “The Pit” earlier today with family and friends looking on. 6 of the 7 signees were members of the Raiders baseball team.
Alex Connoyer and Michael Stupavsky were two of the young men in the NLI spotlight as they signed on with Quincy University and Illinois Wesleyan. We’ll have more details...
